Alexis Wasson

Alexis Wasson

 Provided by Wasson Family | WTHR

INDIANAPOLIS – A second unborn child, being carried by a woman on life support after being shot in the head, has died.

The baby was the last surviving twin after his brother died on Tuesday. The twins were 21 weeks old.

Unborn child being carried by mother on life support dies

Anderson Police Chief Tony Watters confirmed the child’s death Wednesday afternoon. He said the twin’s mother, Alexis M. Wasson, 29, remains on life support.

Wasson was shot around 3 a.m. Friday in her home, allegedly by her boyfriend, Skye'lar De'Andre White, police said.

Watters said they plan to file feticide charges against White on Thursday morning.

Magistrate grants 72-hour continuance for formal charges in Friday shooting
UPDATE: Man arrested in shooting of pregnant woman

The Herald Bulletin will update this story.

Follow Traci L. Miller @_TraciMiller on Twitter, email her at traci.miller@heraldbulletin.com, or call her at 765-640-4805.

Tags

Staff writer

An ink slinging wordsmith with The Herald Bulletin in Anderson, Indiana. Writing about news that is changing people's lives. Have a news tip? Send it to traci.miller@heraldbulletin.com or call me at 765-640-4805.