INDIANAPOLIS – A second unborn child, being carried by a woman on life support after being shot in the head, has died.
The baby was the last surviving twin after his brother died on Tuesday. The twins were 21 weeks old.
Anderson Police Chief Tony Watters confirmed the child’s death Wednesday afternoon. He said the twin’s mother, Alexis M. Wasson, 29, remains on life support.
Wasson was shot around 3 a.m. Friday in her home, allegedly by her boyfriend, Skye'lar De'Andre White, police said.
Watters said they plan to file feticide charges against White on Thursday morning.
The Herald Bulletin will update this story.
