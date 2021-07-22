PENDLETON — A Michigan man was killed on Interstate 69 while he was standing outside of his semi near the exit for State Road 13.
Riyadh B. Al-Obaidi, 42, of Dearborn Heights, Michigan, died after he was struck by a 2020 Freightliner semi-tractor trailer driven by Jack E. Williams, 70, of Pendleton.
The accident occurred around 11:50 p.m. on Tuesday.
A preliminary investigation by Trooper Matt Dickerson indicates Al-Obaidi had pulled his 2012 Peterbilt semi-tractor trailer onto the right shoulder and got out of the semi, according to a press release by the Indiana State Police.
Authorities are unsure why Al-Obaidi pulled his semi over or got out of the semi before he was struck, according to the press release.
Williams saw a disabled semi on the shoulder of the interstate and attempted to merge from the right lane to the middle lane, according to investigators.
"There were cars in the middle lane which caused Williams to return to the right lane where they believe he over corrected causing his trailer to strike Al-Obaidi while he was outside of his semi," the press release states.
Al-Obaidi was taken by ambulance to IU Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis with life threatening injuries and later died from those injuries.
A chemical test was conducted on Williams, as required by law, but authorities said they do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation pending autopsy and toxicology results.
