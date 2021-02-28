ANDERSON — Two bills authored by state Sen. Tim Lanane dealing with land banks and increasing the responsibilities of legal guardians have passed the Indiana Senate.
Lanane, D-Anderson, said both bills passed with bipartisan support.
The proposal would allow guardians to make certain arrangements and decisions regarding the deposition of a protected person’s body upon their passing.
“The bill is a common-sense proposal that’s supported by the Funeral Directors Association, and I’m glad it’s receiving bipartisan support and advancing in the Statehouse,” Lanane said. “Indiana has nearly 8,000 adult guardianships, the majority of which have been established for adults 65 and older.
“This age group makes up the largest percentage of persons who live in long-term nursing homes and have also passed from contracting COVID-19,” he said. “In too many of these cases, guardians have struggled to assure that the person they have served is buried with dignity and expediency.”
Lanane said he was asked to introduce the legislation by the Office of Adult Guardianship.
“Especially with COVID this serves a good purpose,” he said.
This legislation puts the first responsibility to a family member, if available, followed by the appointed guardian, he said.
"My bill would simply authorize guardians, for the first time in Indiana, to continue fulfilling their duty to a protected person and make necessary arrangements for them after death without facing roadblocks,” he said.
Land Banks
Lanane said legislation was adopted in 2016 allowing second- and third-class cities and counties to establish a land bank.
He said if a property goes through the tax sale twice and is not sold it can be made available to a local land bank.
“The problem has been locating and identifying the properties,” Lanane said. “The property could be offered to the land bank for future development and returned to the tax rolls.”
Lanane said he would encourage Anderson and all eligible cities to look at forming a land bank.
The bill would help expand land banks by requiring a county executive to provide a land bank with a list of tracts that are delinquent on property taxes or have been offered for public sale at least two times and remain unsold.
“This is a simple bill that aims to make it easier for land banks to access properties that are on the tax sales rolls,” he said. “By doing this, counties and cities will be able to more easily identify and obtain blighted land so that that property can be turned around and used productively.”
