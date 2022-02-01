INDIANAPOLIS — The ongoing pandemic continues to wear on teachers, many of whom report experiencing burnout and quit, exacerbating the state's teacher shortage. Sen. Linda Rogers, R-Granger, proposed allowing community professionals to step in as adjunct teachers to teach part time and alleviate pressure on school districts.
“I’m proud to say Indiana has great teachers in the classroom, but a current shortage requires schools to rely on substitute teachers, (information technology) teachers and emergency permits to fill our classrooms — many with just a high school education,” Rogers said. “We have to start thinking outside of the box when faced with critical issues like teacher shortages.”
The Senate voted 31-18 to pass her bill, SB 356, and move it to the House. Several Republicans joined Democrats in supporting the bill.
Rogers said adjunct teachers would operate similar to adjunct professors in higher education and wouldn’t be required for districts.
“I have full confidence in our principals and superintendents to make hiring decisions that are in the best interest of our children."
Adjunct teachers wouldn’t qualify for state retirement benefits. The Indiana State Teachers Association testified against the bill in committee, calling it a union-busting move.
Sen. Shelli Yoder, D-Bloomington, said the state already had many pathways to teacher licensure and didn’t need another that put teachers without practical experience in front of students. Yoder successfully amended the bill to include anti-bullying training as a requirement for adjunct teachers.
“There is a difference between an expert chemist and being able to teach in the classroom,” Yoder said. “There are not enough guardrails here.”
Yoder said she hoped issues would be fixed in the House.
Sen. Liz Brown, R-Fort Wayne, said that without bills like this to address the teacher shortage, students could end up with a “good babysitter” and not an educating experience. She supported the bill, noting that her own children learned Spanish from a former Lincoln Life executive-turned teacher at their school.
“This is not an end run; this is an opportunity to fill spots and to make sure that these children are getting an education,” Brown said. “There are classrooms where teacher friends of mine are running back and forth and watching two sets of maybe 60 kids a day because they can’t even get a substitute, let alone someone a little more permanent.”
