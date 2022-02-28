INDIANAPOLIS — The Senate opted not to call House Bill 1134 for a second reading Monday, missing the deadline for second reading and effectively killing the bill.
The bill, sponsored by Sen. Linda Rogers, R-Granger, aimed to give parents more access to what their children are learning, but teachers rallied over several weeks against the bill, which they said would limit their ability to teach about controversial topics such as race.
Rogers made major amendments to the bill twice, winnowing the "divisive concepts" that couldn't be taught to three: that any group is inferior or superior; that any group should be treated adversely or preferentially; or that individuals are responsible for the actions of others.
Senators and House members have two weeks to hash out disagreements in various conference committees about bills amended by the other chamber. Because the original "divisive concepts" language passed the House 60-37, it could be amended into another education bill in that time before legislators "sine die," or finish the 2022 legislative session.
