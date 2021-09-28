INDIANAPOLIS — The Senate Elections Committee approved an amended map that would unite some communities in Indianapolis, one of four areas split in the previous version of the Republican-proposed map.
Sen. Eric Koch, R-Bedford, introduced the amendment Tuesday in committee that would change the boundaries for eight Marion County districts and two Hamilton County ones.
Koch explained that the previous version of the Senate district map included a “majority-minority” district in Indianapolis, or a district whose majority population identifies as a minority. Under the Voting Rights Act, these districts protect minority voter interests which could otherwise be diluted if minority voters are spread across multiple districts.
“After noticing that the Senate Democrats-proposed map contained no majority-minority districts in Marion County, we hired an academic expert to determine whether racially polarized voting exists in Marion County,” Koch said. “While that process was proceeding, we redrew the Marion County districts with a more specific focus on compactness while also not considering race.”
Koch identified the expert as Dr. Brad Lockerbie, a political science professor at East Carolina University, but didn’t specify which statistical method Lockerbie used to determine whether racially polarized voting existed in Marion County.
“Our expert advised us that because of the significant white crossover voting to support black candidates, racially polarized voting does not exist in Marion County.”
Koch also didn’t say why the same analysis wasn’t conducted in Fort Wayne or Lake County, both of which have significant minority populations.
The committee accepted the amendment by consent.
Democrats proposed their own Senate district map, which would create fewer split districts in Evansville, Fort Wayne and Lafayette/West Lafayette, the three other areas split under the Republican map.
Fort Wayne, the second-largest city in the state, is split into four districts. Not one of them is wholly contained within the city borders; each combines parts of the city with other Allen County areas. Under the Democratic proposal, the city would have two of its own districts.
“My caucus is offering this amendment specifically to address these egregiously drawn districts,” Sen. J.D. Ford, D-Indianapolis, said while introducing the proposed Democratic map.
Because Ford’s amendment conflicted with Koch’s amendment, which had already been accepted, Ford withdrew his amendment for revision and said he would reintroduce it in the chamber on second reading, scheduled for Sept. 30.
The Senate will vote on the Senate districts, House districts and congressional districts on third reading Oct. 1. Because the Senate amended its map in committee, the House will need to convene Oct. 1 to vote on the three maps.
