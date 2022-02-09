INDIANAPOLIS — The Senate Education and Career Development committee heard four hours of testimony Wednesday on a bill that would bar transgender female athletes from playing with other girls on school sport teams. The committee will vote on whether to advance the bill at its next meeting.
Bill author Michelle Davis, R-Greenwood, said the bill protected the “integrity” of female sports.
“I know from experience that female athletes deserve fair competition and an even playing field.”
Davis said the bill would prohibit “biological males” from participating in high school sports on girl’s teams and creates a complaint process.
“Proud” transgender woman Connie Thompson, a Martinsville resident, rebutted arguments that transgender athletes differ too much physically from their cisgender peers to compete athletically. She noted that cisgender women — whose gender identity matches their sex assigned at birth — also vary greatly in height and weight.
“There is no way to separate out trans girls without excluding a lot of cis girls, too,” said Thompson, 22. “There’s no epidemic of trans girls dominating girls’ sports. That’s a made-up, nonproblem just to attack us.”
The Indiana High School Athletic Association already has procedures for transgender high school athletes. None of the testimony in support of the bill identified an instance of a transgender athlete out-competing peers in Indiana.
Bill opponents held a Zoom news conference Tuesday and rally Wednesday criticizing Davis for collaborating with the Alliance Defending Freedom, which the Southern Poverty Law Center designates as an LGBTQ+ hate group.
Cathryn Oakley, the state legislative director and senior counsel for the Human Rights Campaign, said that ADF “dehumanized” LGBTQ+ people in various states with similar legislation.
“This is not an organization that is dedicated to the betterment of women’s sports. They are an organization that is dedicated to discriminating against LGBTQ+ people,” Oakley said. “It is clear that HB 1041(‘s aim) is to satisfy ADF — the national hate group — and not to serve the needs of Indiana and Hoosier families and not to promote women’s sports.”
Matt Sharp, senior counsel for the ADF, advocated for expanding the bill to include collegiate athletes.
“It’s a physiological fact that males would have an undue advantage competing against women and that due to the average physiological differences, males would displace females to a substantial extent,” Sharp said.
The ADF has pushed similar legislation in several states, though most laws are held up in litigation.
The White House condemned South Dakota’s anti-transgender law after Gov. Kristi Noem on Feb. 3 signed the 10th law of its kind to pass in the country in the last three years.
The Indiana attorney general’s office testified that it supports expanding the bill to cover college female athletes and would defend the bill, if enacted into law, in court.
American Civil Liberties Union representatives said they would lead any lawsuit filed against the state. Katie Blair, director of advocacy and public policy with the ACLU of Indiana, provided a list of 150 employers — including General Mills, General Motors, Kroger, Nestle and Salesforce — that oppose the bill.
Blair noted that the Supreme Court had already ruled that civil rights laws preventing sex discrimination cover transgender people, and the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which includes Indiana, found that transgender youth were covered by Title IX protections when participating in school activities according to their declared gender.
When asked about the potential cost of litigation, Senate sponsor Sen. Stacey Donato, R-Logansport, said she didn’t have a crystal ball and couldn’t predict the future.
“I think we all (have concerns) because we are here to be fiscally responsible,” Donato said. “But I believe, and this is just my opinion, that this enhances Title IX and that we are not going to have the culpability of wasting taxpayer dollars.”
No Republican members of the committee commented on the legislation or asked questions of those who testified.
Richmond Republican Sen. Jeff Raatz, the chair of the committee, said amendments to the bill would be considered at the panel's meeting next week.
