INDIANAPOLIS — Senators heard testimony about a bill limiting the promotion of “divisive concepts” in classrooms Wednesday, with over 130 educators and parents signing up to testify against the bill.
Bill author Rep. Tony Cook, R-Cicero, insisted that the bill had been distorted by opponents and never barred teachers from discussing difficult topics such as race or Nazism. Rather, the bill aimed to make the education of children more transparent to parents.
“There’s a lot of moving parts and there’s also a lot of misperceptions or misinterpretations,” Cook said. “Opponents of the bill cherry-pick language and did not read (it all).”
Opponents said the bill would limit their teachings on race due to worrying about being punished for making students uncomfortable.
Responding to this and other issues, Senate sponsor Sen. Linda Rogers, R-Granger, successfully incorporated a strip-and-replace amendment to the bill, saying the change came after discussion with educators and parents.
Under the amendment, the eight “divisive concepts” have been narrowed to three (any group is inferior or superior; a group should be treated adversely or preferentially; individuals are responsible for the actions of others); parents must have the ability to review curriculum materials but educators no longer need to post those one year in advance; and schools will adopt their own procedures for handling complaints.
Rather than resorting to litigation, parents may appeal their school’s decisions after filing a complaint with the Department of Education.
“We all want to ensure that Hoosier children have the best education possible and that education involves parents, teachers and administrators working together as a team,” Rogers said.
An estimated 90% of the 150 people signed up to testify registered as opposed to the bill, and several expressed concerns about language requiring parents to approve of ongoing counseling services at schools.
Authors insisted the bill wouldn’t interfere with emergency or crisis services.
Keith Gambill, president of the Indiana State Teachers Association, shared a story of a student's suicide at his middle school in 1999. The school district’s counselors rallied together to provide mental health services for 900 students.
Gambill said the association had concerns that the bill's language addressing counseling services at schools would “muddy” the teacher-student relationship.
“We must make sure that we do not create a system whereby a teacher like myself would question what I should do.”
Parent Dawn Lang, a supporter of the bill as amended, acknowledged the nationwide movement toward “parent transparency” was a reaction to parents feeling unheard.
“There’s a reason why parents en masse — in other states and in Indiana — have reached a point where they no longer feel that their concerns are being resolved at the local level,” Lang said.
Legislators will have another opportunity to amend HB 1134 next week and didn’t vote on the overall bill Wednesday.
The committee also passed House Bill 1041 along party lines, 8-3, promoting a bill that would bar transgender girls from competing on their school athletic teams with their peers.
Two Democratic amendments to the bill failed along party lines — one to let the Indiana High School Athletic Association continue to determine eligibility based on gender for athletic teams and another to reduce the bill to a summer study committee.
Sen. J.D. Ford, D-Indianapolis, offered the amendments, calling the underlying bill unnecessary, unconstitutional and unkind.
Sen. Stacey Donato, R-Logansport, sponsored the bill and said 10 other states had adopted similar bills.
“(This) is to protect the dignity and the respect of girl athletes."
Donato didn’t mention that nearly all of those bills are in litigation. The American Civil Liberties Union already said it would sue the state, and the attorney general’s office said it would use taxpayer dollars to defend the bill.
LGBTQ+ people experiencing thoughts of suicide or in need of help should contact The Trevor Project by phone at 1-866- 488-7386, by texting START to 678678 or via chat at TheTrevorProject.org/Get-Help/.
Additionally the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline offers assistance 24/7 at 1 (800) 273-8255.
