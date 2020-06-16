INDIANAPOLIS — Representatives of Indiana’s long-term care facilities, including its nursing homes, report that access to scarce personal protective equipment (PPE) has improved after new vendors were secured. But some providers worry whether those supplies will last if the state experiences a second wave of cases as it reopens.
“I think folks are in a good spot right now but are very concerned about where PPE is going to be if there is another spike,” said Eric Essley, president and CEO of LeadingAge Indiana, which advocates for 150 nonprofit, long-term care facilities. “If visitation ramps up in a way that causes or creates PPE shortages. If there’s a virulent flu season. … If (they’re) fighting the flu and COVID at the same time, that’s going to be tough.”
Essley noted that facilities would most likely need to provide masks and gloves to visitors as well as staff members monitoring family gatherings.
“I think our members are very concerned about what the fall’s going to look like and whether they are going to have adequate PPE,” Essley said.
State supplies to providers
The state recognized the need for PPE as early as March 23, recommending that nursing home operators equip all of their staffers providing direct care with face masks. In further guidance to long-term care facilities, the state asked facilities to report their daily supplies of PPE to coordinate deliveries.
However, the Health Department advised facilities with shortages to contact their local health departments before filing a request for supplies through the state.
As of late last month, some facilities were still struggling to get adequate supplies. While homes interviewed for this story didn’t report shortages, data from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services shows that at least 54 Indiana homes reported having less than a week’s worth of N95 masks, and 78 Indiana facilities reported having less than a week’s worth of gowns.
Some facilities were able to get essential supplies from their county health departments, said Fred Stratmann, who works as the general counsel and spokesperson for 90 facilities across the country, including 18 in Indiana. Those Hoosier homes include locations such as New Albany, Terre Haute, Kokomo, Elkhart and Indianapolis.
The Southwood Healthcare Center in Terre Haute acquired 800 disposable gowns, 500 surgical masks, 100 N95 masks, 60 boxes of gloves and 75 coveralls from the Vigo County Health Department. At the Kokomo Healthcare Center, the Howard County Health Department delivered boxes of gloves, face shields and foot covers on a regular basis.
But some other central Indiana homes got just one box or type of supplies from their county health department.
“So it just depends on what the counties were able to get their hands on from Indiana and that really reflects what we saw nationally,” Stratmann said.
Stratmann said that once Communicare Health Services, the company operating the 90 nursing homes, established supply chains, it eased the burden of obtaining PPE but there were still challenges.
“Corporate’s goal was to supplement whatever they could get through the normal supply chains,” Stratmann said. “And just understanding that we’re paying huge markups. We paid the huge markups so that we could go ahead and get this stuff in the hands of the people who need it.”
The Joint Information Center, which handles press inquiries for all state government agencies during the pandemic, ignored questions about the state’s tracking of PPE in nursing homes, saying the Indiana State Health Department “has worked diligently to acquire additional supplies and distribute them.”
Actions moving forward
The Federal Emergency Management Agency also provided PPE to nursing homes, but some across the country have reported issues with their shipments, including gowns without apparent neck or arm holes and inappropriate masks.
Essley said some facilities received boxes of face masks from Hanes, which manufactures undergarments, confusing the recipients.
“Why would FEMA send us masks made of T-shirts? That doesn’t make any sense,” Essley said. “Frankly, they weren’t really meant for use in a nursing home.”
With a potential second wave in the fall, Essley urged the federal government to start implementing a plan now to fix supply line problems and help facilities recoup the unexpected expenses.
Stratmann, from Communicare, said that none of his facilities had received supplies from FEMA. He listed March purchases for N95 masks at $99 per mask, surgical masks for $2.70 each and isolation gowns for $5.50 each. In June, those prices dropped to $50 per N95 mask, $0.70 per surgical mask and $1.06 per isolation gown.
“I think the federal government could certainly get in the business of providing long-term care facilities ... with a month’s or two month’s supply of PPE,” Essley said. “I think they need to also provide some financial resources to all the long-term care facilities who have had to expend enormous, enormous amounts of financial resources.”
This story was produced with the support of the Investigative Editing Corps https://www.investigativeediting.org/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.