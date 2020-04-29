ANDERSON — Sentencing hearings for two defendants recently convicted of murder have been delayed amid the coronavirus crisis until May 27.
Willie Alex “Terell” Owens Jr., 36, was convicted of murder in the shooting death of Tommie L. Griffin on March 12.
Griffin, 39, died from a gunshot wound on Jan. 1, 2019.
Owens’ hearing is rescheduled for 10:30 a.m. in Circuit Court 4 before Judge David A. Happe on May 27.
A sentencing hearing for Ryan Ramirez, the second in his case, also has been rescheduled for 1:30 p.m. before Happe on May 27.
Ramirez was convicted of murder in February in the death of his girlfriend’s 23-month-old daughter, Paisley Hudson. Paisley died from her injuries on July 28, 2018.
He was also found guilty of neglect of a dependent causing serious injury to 3-year-old Riley Hudson.
Happe sentenced Ramirez to life without parole on the murder conviction in a rare bifurcated or two-part sentencing in April, but he will be sentenced on a Level 3 felony neglect of a dependent causing serious injury on May 27.
Both Owens and Ramirez are being housed at facilities within the Indiana Department of Correction.
Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger said they requested the defendants not be transferred because they do not want to expose local inmates to possible cases of coronavirus, which have been reported within IDOC.
“Additionally, but not primarily, both of these individuals have either destroyed a significant amount of property here, or they have attacked officers in the past,” Mellinger said.
The Indiana Supreme Court has also extended an order limiting trial court operations and schedules to aid local courthouses in limiting spread of the virus. The order originally was in place until May 4, but it has been extended to May 18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.