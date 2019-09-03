ANDERSON — A sentencing date is set for a Michigan man convicted on rape and dealing narcotic drug charges.
Valonte Deshoun Smith, 36, of Detroit, was convicted Aug. 23 by a Madison County jury on Level 3 felony rape and Level 5 felony dealing in a narcotic drug.
Madison County Judge Angela Warner Sims will sentence him at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 16 in Circuit Court 1.
Smith raped a confidential informant during a controlled drug buy when the woman was buying a gram of a substance containing heroin from Smith. The purchase was both audio and video recorded on Oct. 3, 2016.
The woman could be heard on police surveillance telling Smith no several times and she made excuses for why she had to leave immediately, all to no avail.
The woman testified during the trial that she did not use a code word established by law enforcement when Smith raped her because she knew Smith had weapons and she believed there would be a lethal confrontation if she had used it.
The code word would have alerted law enforcement that she was in “grave physical harm.”
A law enforcement officer questioned the woman about the rape immediately following the controlled buy, but the informant denied having sex with Smith.
The woman testified that she made the denial while in shock, but prosecutors presented physical evidence the woman was raped during the trial proceedings, including still images captured during the surveillance recordings.
