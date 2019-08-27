ANDERSON — Second-year teacher Taylor Binkerd stood at the whiteboard at the front of the Anderson High School Algebra 1 class, reviewing multi-step equations, perimeters and story problems with his students.
In the meantime, his co-teacher Stacy Stanley tried to remain inconspicuous at the back of the class, stepping occasionally into an aisle to nudge a student who appeared to be falling asleep or to help another one struggling to understand what Binkerd was saying.
“We’re going to go over the second problem first because that’s the one we’re having the most problems with,” Binkerd said.
Binkerd and Stanley are part of an experiment, the Freshman Academy, a school within a school on the second floor at AHS. The idea of freshman academies and centers has been adopted by high schools in districts throughout Indiana, including Carmel Clay Schools, Merrillville Community Schools and Southwest Allen County Schools.
These academies and centers are intended to help incoming students make a successful transition from middle school to high school by providing closely monitored academic, attendance and socio-emotional support on the front end so students make it to graduation on time. Students who are struggling are able to receive immediate interventions, such as special tutoring and credit recovery to ensure they will pass the core classes that are essential for students.
“We know that the ninth-grade year is one of the most critical years because the transition from middle school to high school can be one of the roughest transitions,” said AHS Principal Eric Davis. “If there are problems, (teachers) can all come together and meet with the students and parents.”
Two years in the works, AHS officials prepared for the transition by visiting Ben Davis High School in Indianapolis to glean some of their best practices.
Split into three teams with the Lanape tribe’s names for turkey, wolf and turtle as a nod to the Native American heritage of the Anderson region and in keeping with the school’s identity as the Indians, the goal of AHS’s Freshman Academy is to improve its graduation rate to 95% from about 93.8% in 2018, the latest year for which figures are available.
“The overall philosophy is we want students to be successful,” Davis said. “We want there to be a clear articulation from middle to high school.”
What differs for the 475 students in the Freshman Academy is that their core classes, math, science, English and social studies, are populated exclusively by freshmen, unlike electives, which may include students at all grade levels. That allows the 22 teachers to better identify those who are struggling and get them immediate assistance to keep them on track to passing their core courses and graduation.
Working in teams with a common set of goals also helps the teachers work more collaboratively, Davis said.
Instructional coach Alan Landes, coordinator of AHS’s Freshman Academy, said he anticipates measurable success from the Freshman Academy.
“In real ways, the Freshman Academy is a new way in which we do things here are Anderson High School,” he said. “We wanted to make sure we would have a clear vision and how we would get there.”
