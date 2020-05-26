ANDERSON — None of the seven candidates seeking the Republican Party’s three at-large nominations for the Madison County Council have ever campaigned countywide.
Republicans currently hold a 5-2 majority on the council. Incumbent Democrat Lisa Hobbs is not seeking reelection.
Three of the seven Republican candidates are currently serving on the county council.
Anthony Emery is currently a member from District 4 and, although his term is not up until 2022, decided to run for an at-large seat this election cycle.
Pete Heuer and Ben Gale were elected by the party’s precinct committeemen to complete at-large terms on the council. Heuer replaced Mike Gaskill in 2018 and Gale was named to complete the term of Brent Holland.
Ryan Green, Donnie Holland, Eric Lamey and Mikeal Vaughn have never run for elective office.
Madison County’s finances have taken a hit since March during the state’s shutdown to fight the coronavirus pandemic.
Madison County was already facing a tight fiscal year in 2020 with the hope that in 2021, as several loans were repaid, it would be a brighter fiscal picture.
The current council has had a strained relationship with the Madison County Board of Commissioners over spending on a vote center proposal and legal fees paid by the county.
All the Republicans running for a seat on the council expressed a desire to improve finances.
Emery served as president of the council in both 2018 and 2019. Despite the cost of remodeling the Madison County Government Center, the council was able to give a pay increase to county employees.
“I have proven there are solutions available that will enhance our ability to have a balanced budget while at the same time providing the necessary services,” he said.
Heuer is the current president of the council and served as chairman of the Anderson Board of Public Works during the second term of Mayor Kevin Smith.
He said the council is facing many complex financial issues and he will use his experience in government to provide common sense solutions.
Gale, a former member of the Anderson Community Schools board, said he believes his financial oversight will improve the budgeting process of the county. He also stressed the need for a balanced county budget.
Vaughn said his goals, if he’s elected, are a sustainable budget. He said the county needs a balanced budget without depleting the cash reserves as has been the case in recent years.
Vaughn also believes there is wasteful spending in the county.
Green was one of the Republicans who sought to complete the term of the late Brent Holland earlier this year.
Green also notes that there is wasteful spending of tax dollars in the county and wants to work with other elected officials and department heads to make county government more proficient.
Donnie Holland was also a candidate to replace his son on the county council.
He wants to carry on his son’s legacy and to bring prosperity to the county.
Lamey could not be reached for comment by The Herald Bulletin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.