ANDERSON — It’s possible to have COVID-19 and flu, both respiratory diseases, at the same time, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
To avoid that possible fate and to also conserve healthcare resources for the fight against COVID-19, the CDC is urging everyone who can to get a flu shot.
It’s not recommended for babies under 6 months and anyone allergic to the vaccine.
The Madison County Health Department currently has seven clinics scheduled or you can schedule an appointment at 765-646-9206 while supplies last.
“We encourage flu shots just to help reduce that risk of coinfection,” said Stephenie Grimes, Health Department administrator.
Meridian Health Services will also host its “Flu-Lapalooza” free flu shot clinic on Oct. 14 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Anderson location, 1547 Ohio Ave. No appointment is necessary.
Flu clinics set so far are:
• Alexandria Community Center, Oct. 7, 10 a.m. to noon.
• Elwood Library, Oct. 8, 10 a.m. to noon.
• Frankton Library, Oct. 9, 10 a.m. to noon.
• Visiting Angels Home Care, Oct. 12, 10 a.m. to noon.
• East Lynn Church Food Pantry, Oct. 14, noon to 2 p.m.
• Meridian Health Services, 1547 Ohio Ave., Anderson, Oct. 14, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• Lapel Optimist Club Athletics, Oct. 15, 10 a.m. to noon.
