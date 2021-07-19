ANDERSON – As students prepare to return to the classroom for the start of the 2021-22 school year over the next few weeks, several organizations are stepping up to ensure students have the supplies they need.
Here are some of the places where families will be able to get back into the school spirit and pick up free backpacks with school supplies. In some instances, students also will be given hygiene products and food items.
• Ollie H. Dixon 31st Back to School Parade & Picnic: Parade lineup starts at noon at the former Shadeland Elementary School, 1525 West 14th St. The route ends at Jackson Park.
• Education Weekend: Gathering of the Queens Women’s Ministry sponsors this give-away from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 31, corner of Nichol and Raible avenues. Masks required.
• Sista’s of Royalty: WNBA most valued player and four-time Olympic gold medalist Tamika Catching will offer a basketball clinic and backpack give-away for children ages 7 to 14 from 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 31 at Anderson Township Community Center, 2828 Madison Ave. Registration is required at www.catchthestars.org
• TCC Verizon Store: This event takes place from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1 at 2036 Scatterfield Road.
