Halfway through the short 2020 legislative session, bills have moved quickly forward, with one bill already signed into law and another sitting on the governor’s desk.
Opposition has derailed several bills, including a bill to add speed cameras to work zones and a bill requiring businesses to make accommodations for pregnant employees.
But several priorities identified by Republican leadership continue to move forward, including education bills designed to appease teachers during a year that lawmakers have declined to address low teacher salaries.
Teachers and school districts will be held harmless for poor standardized testing scores from the newly implemented ILEARN test, which thousands of teachers pushed for during a rally at the statehouse last year. The bill awaits Gov. Eric Holcomb’s signature after passing both chambers.
Another teacher priority, repealing the externship requirement, passed the Senate and the House in two slightly different versions and will have to be reconciled before going to Holcomb.
Teachers whose districts permit them to carry firearms in schools could be required to take weapons training under SB 263, which heads to the House after passing the Senate.
All all-payer claims database designed to increase price transparency passed the chambers in two different versions, moving to the opposite chamber for consideration. Two similar bills to prevent surprise billing are now assigned to their opposite’s chamber for discussion before heading to the governor.
Both health care bills were priorities of Republican Senate and House leaders as well as Holcomb as a way to reduce health care costs for Hoosiers.
Holcomb’s goal to reduce distracted driving encountered opposition from Republicans worried about government overreach but ultimately passed the House with 86 yes votes. Law enforcement says the current texting law is hard to enforce and the new hands-free bill includes activities such as Twitter, Facebook and more.
The Chamber of Commerce pushed for a bill to raise the minimum age to purchase tobacco and vaping products, aiming to reduce Indiana’s high smoking rates. The federal government passed the legislation in December but the House passed their own version that includes penalties for retailers selling to underage customers.
The session’s sole abortion bill allows for women completing drug-induced abortions at home to return the fetal remains to a provider for cremation or burial. The bill, SB 299, passed the Senate and moves to the House.
In 2008, voters in 13 townships chose through a referendum to keep their township assessors. HB 1027 seeks to eliminate those last township assessors, passing with 53 yes votes to 44 no votes and heads to the Senate.
