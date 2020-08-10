INDIANAPOLIS — A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Madison County until midnight, according to the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
Severe thunderstorms are expected this evening in central Indiana. The storms could bring widespread damaging winds, frequent lightning and heavy rain, which could lead to localized flooding.
The storm system, which should moved in from the west northwest, is expected between 6 and 11 p.m. A second wave of storms may produce heavy rain across southwestern portions of central Indiana after 3 a.m. Tuesday.
An approaching cold front has produced an extremely strong line of severe thunderstorms, which caused significant wind damage as it moved through Iowa earlier Monday.
This is a photograph from Iowa earlier today. This is what 90-100 mph winds can do. Stay weather aware tonight!#inwx #indy pic.twitter.com/WKjjYep0Kk— NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) August 10, 2020
The storms in Iowa produced winds between 90 and 100 mph, according to NWS.
Periodic thunderstorms are expected through Sunday, with lightning and heavy rain possible.
