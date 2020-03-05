ANDERSON — A proposed major sewer project along the White River from Edgewater Park to Scatterfield Road is being delayed.
The project will install a 72-inch and 36-inch sewer line on the north bank of the river to accomplish the removal of two combined sewer overflows into the White River.
The project includes the removal of trees along the river for the placement of the two new sewer lines which would be adjacent to an existing 36-inch sewer line.
Earlier this year the Anderson Board of Public Works received bids for the removal of the trees from the project area.
Dependable Tree Service submitted the low bid of $67,000, but no contract has been awarded.
At that time Nara Manor, superintendent of Anderson Water Pollution Control Department, said the work had to be completed by April 1 before bats become active along the river as a roosting site.
Manor said this is the second phase of the White River Interceptor Sewer project that started in Athletic Park and has already crossed Eighth Street.
She said the new sewer will increase capacity in the sewer line.
“The project has been postponed,” Manor said Wednesday. “We’re waiting for approval from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.”
Manor said DNR made a mistake and there had to be a public notice to the adjacent landowners, which has been completed.
She said there could be a time period in the fall, after the bats have finished roosting, to start the project.
But local groups, including the White River Watchers and Anderson City Councilwoman Jennifer Culp, have voiced concerns about the project and the lack of transparency.
Culp, who represents the area, said her concern is that the administration didn’t let her know what was happening, and she found out about it in the newspaper.
“They’re coming in to do this project,” she said. “How does it impact people who own property up against the project?”
Culp said she has reached out to Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr., David Eicks, chairman of the Anderson Board of Public Works; and Manor for information.
“There are a lot of people that use the park and trail,” she said. “The city just paved the trail system along the White River. Will that be restored?
“The city is not providing information to the public on the project,” Culp continued. “The project was not discussed during the 2020 budget discussions.”
Eliot Reed of Heart of the River said the groups are supportive of the effort to remove the combined sewer overflows.
“We understand that this is a project in the long run that needs to happen in terms of taking out the combined sewer overflows,” he said.
“It doesn’t seem they have flushed out their mitigation plan or identified all of the wetland areas back here,” Reed said. “One of the wetlands area between Imel Drive and Scatterfield is a fen area which can be found in the nature preserve at Mounds State Park.”
Reed said he submitted 10 questions to city officials and has not received any answers in five weeks.
He expressed concerns about how the sewer project would deal with the bluff that starts at Imel Drive and goes all the way to Scatterfield Road.
Reed said a concern is has the city identified the sensitive areas that the groups have identified and how invasive and how much disturbance will there be in this logging effort.
“Where will all the backfill go, how will they get the trucks in and out of here?” he asked. “How long Edgewater Park will be closed and the impact on disc golf.”
Reed said the remediation plan has been rejected three times.
He wondered if the boardwalk will have to be removed during construction and where the backfill and trees will be taken for disposal.
