Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional snow showers overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 34F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional snow showers overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 34F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%.