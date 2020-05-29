ANDERSON — Sometimes a person trains for years in preparation for an event that never takes place.
For Stephenie Grimes, that event struck in 2020.
Training she’s taken over the years prepared the administrator of the Madison County Health Department for the COVID-19 pandemic.
“She has been a godsend,” Dr. Stephen Wright, Madison County health officer, said of Grimes. “All the coordination with other people and agencies; we’re lucky to have her.”
Wright noted that Grimes had experience to a lesser degree with the H1N1 flu outbreak a decade ago.
“She is our go-to person in dealing with the state agencies, local nursing homes and hospitals and can consult with an attorney,” he said. “We talk to her at least twice a day.”
Before she was named administrator of the department, part of Grimes’ job was preparedness planning.
“The health department has been working on pandemic planning since 9/11,” she pointed out. “The planning started 16 years ago. We have been discussing this for a long time.”
She spent much of her time on the job preparing for another outbreak of H1N1, Ebola or Zika.
Grimes praises various agencies and people in Madison County for working well together to promote public health when the coronavirus crisis hit.
“There is trust there,” she said.
During the pandemic, Grimes has been under intense pressure to coordinate the efforts of the health department and a new coronavirus task force.
“I want to do right by the county and for the health department,” she said. “I worry about how I will reflect on the community.”
Her training and the plans she laid for the eventuality of a pandemic paid off. But she admits that she didn’t foresee anything approaching the scope of the COVID-19 crisis.
“I didn’t think we would ever have to deal with a pandemic like this,” Grimes said. “This is so different than the epidemics in the past, because we didn’t have stay-at-home orders.”
As the pandemic continues, Grimes is on call around the clock seven days a week.
The time has come to call on her years of training.
“I’m honored that I’m allowed to be on call,” Grimes said. “I’m proud to be in the position I have.”
