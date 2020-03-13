Shenandoah School Corporation will close through April 6, according to a release from school Superintendent Ron Green.
School will close beginning Monday, March 16. For the week of March 16-20, eLearning assignments will be posted daily and are due Wednesday, April 8, at 11:59 p.m.
School will be closed March 23-27 as a flex week with no make-up days needed.
Shenandoah will be on Spring Vacation on March 3-April 3.
Spring sports practices, activities, club events, outside group activities and parent organization activities are canceled through April 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.