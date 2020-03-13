Shenandoah School Corporation will close through April 6, according to a release from school Superintendent Ron Green. 

School will close beginning Monday, March 16. For the week of March 16-20, eLearning assignments will be posted daily and are due Wednesday, April 8, at 11:59 p.m.

School will be closed March 23-27 as a flex week with no make-up days needed.

Shenandoah will be on Spring Vacation on March 3-April 3.

Spring sports practices, activities, club events, outside group activities and parent organization activities are canceled through April 5. 

Tags

Recommended for you