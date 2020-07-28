ANDERSON — An additional district and school each have announced delays to the 2020-21 school year related to decisions that must be made around the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shenandoah School Corp.’s Board of Trustees on Monday decided to delay the start of in-person classes and will be virtual only until Sept. 4, when the situation will be reassessed. School will start on Aug. 4 as originally scheduled. Teachers will report on Aug. 3.
Anderson Preparatory Academy on Tuesday announced a short delay to the start of the 2020-21 school year because of a supply chain disruption. The start of school will be delayed from Aug. 6 to Aug. 10.
Ron Green, superintendent at Shenandoah, said the board made the decision to delay in-person classes because of the mixed information from medical experts on how to handle novel coronavirus.
“School people will err on the side of safety. That’s what we do,” he said. “No one at this point has a firm answer as to what is best. So if there is doubt, we’re going to do what’s best for students. There’s just too much going on that contradicts what we hear one day, and a few days later we hear something completely different.”
Shenandoah and APA are just the latest of the schools in Madison County and surrounding communities to announce delays.
Anderson Community Schools was the first to announce a delay in in-person classes to at least Sept. 9 due to the COCID-19 pandemic. However, virtual classes will start as scheduled on Aug. 5.
Daleville Community Schools also announced a delay to Aug. 10 to allow more time for delivery of disinfectant supplies.
Green said the decision to offer in-person classes is based on the latest research and information.
“We just felt like it was a prudent thing to do. We have administrators and teachers who have concerns just about COVID in general,” he said. “Honestly, we hope we could possibly get back into school in-person prior to Labor Day.”
Similar to ACS, Shenandoah students will be learning from home, but the teachers will be working from their classrooms, Green said.
“I think we did a really nice job with eLearning last spring, and we should be able to duplicate that,” he said.
APA’s teachers also are expected to report on Aug. 3.
“We will use the two additional days to provide additional professional development in order to better prepare our teachers for the upcoming school year,” the statement said.
