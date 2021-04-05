MADISON COUNTY — The Madison County Sheriff's Department crash team was called to a serious personal injury crash at 8:20 a.m. Monday at the intersection of county roads 600 South and 200 East.
A northbound vehicle carrying two people was struck by an eastbound vehicle when the eastbound vehicle failed to stop at the intersection, according to an eyewitness.
According to a press release from Sheriff Scott Mellinger later Monday, the driver of the northbound vehicle, Beverly S. Patrick, 36, Anderson, was listed in serious condition at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis.
A passenger in Patrick’s vehicle, Kristine Griffet, 23, Anderson, was reported to be in good condition at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Anderson.
The driver of the other vehicle, Michael S. Alderson, 67, Martinsville, was listed in stable condition at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital, Anderson.
