ANDERSON — The Madison County Sheriff’s Department, assisted by Anderson Police Department and Indiana State Police, executed search warrants on three properties in the 2400 block of Fairview Street in Anderson on Saturday afternoon.
The warrants are in regard to evidence linking at least two suspects to an attempted murder case occurring several weeks ago in Lapel, Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger said in a news release Sunday.
One of the suspects, Matthew Pope, 46, of Anderson is currently incarcerated on the charges and the second suspect, Chris Smith, 24, Anderson, has not yet been apprehended, according to the release.
One of the properties serves as the clubhouse for a motorcycle club located on Fairview Street. Both suspects are believed to be associated with that motorcycle club, Mellinger said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.