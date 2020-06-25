ELWOOD — The body of a 65-year-old man was found Thursday evening in a private pond in Elwood.
Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger said the man's identity was being withheld until the coroner has notified the family.
The pond is in the 8200 block of West County Road 1100 North.
According to the sheriff, the man had been in the pond for at least two to three days before the homeowners realized it was a body and contacted Central Dispatch for police assistance.
Foul play was not suspected, according to the sheriff's email.
