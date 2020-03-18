ANDERSON — The Madison County Sheriff’s Department has confiscated the computer used by the former county drainage coordinator and is investigating the "movement of county data."
Todd Baldridge was hired by the Madison County Commissioners in 2019 to serve as drainage coordinator, and his position was eliminated by the Madison County Council on March 10.
“I received calls from Auditor Rick Gardner that he filed a public access request with the Information Technology Department,” Sheriff Scott Mellinger said Wednesday. “There were concerns about unauthorized access and movement of county data that occurred last week.”
Mellinger said it was confirmed through the Information Technology Department that there was activity.
“They couldn’t determine what was moved,” he said. “They need the computer. It will take time to do a forensic investigation, and it's unknown if it will give specific results.”
Mellinger said Commissioner John Richwine gave the sheriff’s department permission to confiscate the computer.
Prosecutor Rodney Cummings said he knows the sheriff’s department is conducting an investigation.
“What I understand is after his position was eliminated, he (Baldridge) stayed on the payroll through the end of the week,” he said. “There is an investigation to determine if anything was transferred.”
