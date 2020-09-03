MADISON COUNTY — A driver was seriously injured Thursday in a one-vehicle crash in southern Madison County, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
The crash happened about 7 p.m. in the 4200 block of East County Road 400 South.
Madison County sheriff's deputies found a red Dodge pickup truck overturned on the east side of a bridge. According to the sheriff’s press release, investigators determined that the truck was eastbound and left the roadway approximately 100 yards west of the bridge, then slid up across the guard rail of the bridge still eastbound, traveled down into a creek and came out on the east side of the creek and then overturned.
The 36-year-old female driver was in and out of consciousness, the release said.
It took approximately 40 minutes for Adams Township and Union Township fire departments to extricate her from the truck, according to the press release. Lifeline helicopter transported her to St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis.
In a later email, Sheriff Scott Mellinger said the woman's injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.
According to investigators, evidence pointed to high speed as being a contributing circumstance. The crash remained under investigation by the sheriff’s department crash team. Emergency Management Agency also assisted.
