ANDERSON — The Madison County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a motorcycle crash that killed an Elwood man on County Road 600 North.
Dr. Troy Abbott, county coroner, identified the deceased driver as Michael Shane Bloyd, 55.
The crash occurred at approximately 3:45 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of West County Road 600 North, according to Sheriff’s Department Maj. Joey Cole.
Cole said the 1998 Harley-Davidson was traveling eastbound on 600 North when it went off the south side of the roadway striking a utility pole. The driver, Bloyd, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Cole said witnesses indicated speed was a factor before the crash occurred. He said the cause of the accident remained under investigation.
Assisting the Sheriff’s Department at the scene were the Madison County Emergency Management Agency, Frankton EMS and the Lafayette Township Fire Department.
