The Madison County Sheriff's Department is requesting charges against four teens in connection with several thefts from vehicles in the Summerlake neighborhood this weekend.
A release from Sheriff Scott Mellinger said the teens range in age from 14 to 17.
According to the release, security videos shown to deputies show the teens walking up to vehicles and entering vehicles that had been left unlocked by owners just after midnight Friday. Fourteen vehicles were entered, with thefts occurring in four.
The stolen property, including a firearm, was recovered after the Noblesville Police Department arrested some of the same teens trying to steal two vehicles, just blocks from the Noblesville police station in the early Saturday morning. Items from the Summerlake thefts were found in the getaway vehicle driven by one of the teens, according to the release.
