FRANKTON — A rural Frankton man was found seriously injured Saturday after a moped crash on County Road 850 North.
The Madison County Sheriff's Department identified the injured man as Randall G. Timmons, 54, of the 9600 block of North 400 West.
The dispatch center received a call at approximately 11:14 a.m. about a man lying in the ditch in the 4900 block of West CR 850 North.
According to a sheriff's deputy's investigation, a person who lives in the area said he was driving down 850 North and noticed a taillight that was on and visible in the ditch on the north side of the road. The person stopped to check on the moped and found the man lying face down and was unresponsive.
Timmons, the driver of the moped, was transported to Community Hospital in Anderson with a severe head injury.
It's unknown when the crash occurred and how long Timmons had been there, the deputy said.
The investigation is ongoing.
