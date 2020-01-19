ANDERSON — One person died in a crash early Sunday morning in Madison County, according to a press release from Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger.
At least one vehicle was involved in the crash on Madison County Road 200 South just east of State Road 67 about 4:30 a.m., the release said.
A witness reported that a vehicle left the scene of the crash, and the Madison County Sheriff's crash team was trying to determine whether that vehicle had been involved in the incident.
The Herald Bulletin will update this story.
