ANDERSON — While the Madison County commissioners await completion of an ethics ordinance, they are delaying action on a feasibility study for a new jail.
Sheriff Scott Mellinger said Monday during the Board of Commissioners meeting he was informed the ethics ordinance is not completed.
The commissioners last year indicated they wanted an ordinance in place that would prohibit elected officials and county officials from accepting any gifts before receiving proposals from a consultant to complete a jail feasibility study.
Mellinger said estimates from architects and contractors indicated a 400-bed jail would cost $40 million.
The cost is expected to increase by 4% to 7% each year.
Mellinger said the cost for a 400-bed jail in one year would increase to $43 million and the projected cost is expected to increase by $2 million to $3 million per year.
“I would push for a larger jail,” he said.
For more than a year, the sheriff has been urging the county to begin the process of building a new jail at a projected cost of $50 million to house 500 inmates.
The current Madison County Jail was opened in the 1980s with 207 beds, but has frequently been well above the inmate population it was designed to house.
At the last commissioners meeting, Mellinger outlined several ongoing problems at the jail including: a leak in the visitation and administration areas; six cell block doors that can’t be repaired; elevator problems; a lack of hot water in the medical services room and administration building; freezers that continue to break down; and broken glass in cell doors or lockdown areas.
He said all of the repairs have been made or the parts ordered.
Commissioner Kelly Gaskill said the repairs to the roof would be made when the weather permits.
Other business
The commissioners approved the purchase of 12 security cameras at a cost of $6,490.
Commissioner Mike Phipps said graffiti was sprayed at several downtown locations, including the Star Bank building parking garage.
The security cameras will be placed inside and outside the Madison County Government Center and the Star Bank building.
The commissioners appointed Alexandria real estate agent Denise Spooner to the Madison County Board of Zoning Appeals.
She replaces Mary Jane Baker who recently resigned.
Spooner has provided testimony concerning property values for the opponents of the proposed Lone Oak Solar Energy facility and the Aspire Indiana Health drug treatment recovery center at the former Mockingbird Hill location in Anderson.
