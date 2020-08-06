ELWOOD — The investigation into a single-car crash that killed two men during a high-speed police chase Friday night is ongoing.
Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger said Thursday that his department is still investigating.
David Garnes, 45, of Alexandria, and Jonathan Davidson, 18, of Anderson, died in the crash, which occurred in the area of Madison County roads 500 West and 1100 North after Elwood officers began a “vehicle pursuit” about 8:30 p.m., according to police.
Garnes was driving the car and Davidson was a passenger, Mellinger said Thursday.
Davidson’s father, Jon Davidson, said Thursday that he knew Garnes but had not seen him in many years. Jonathan had plans to attend Ivy Tech Community College, according to his dad.
“He had a heart of gold," the elder Davidson said. "He would have gave you the shirt off his back.”
Jon Davidson said police should have stopped the pursuit when it reached a high speed. He offered condolences to Garnes’ family.
“We all lost something here,” Jon Davidson said.
The chase began in Elwood after police saw a dark-colored 2002 Chevrolet Monte Carlo unsafely passing another vehicle in the 2000 block of South A Street, according to the Elwood Police Department.
Officers activated lights and sirens to begin a traffic stop, but the Monte Carlo continued traveling east at a high speed, police said.
The vehicle traveled east on Indiana 28, passing other vehicles on the shoulder, according to the release. The chase continued south on County Road 500 West, and the driver of the Monte Carlo disregarded a stop sign at the intersection of 500 West and 1100 North before leaving the west side of the road and striking two trees, according to police.
The Monte Carlo had no other occupants, according to the sheriff’s department.
Madison County Coroner Danielle Noone said both men died from injuries suffered in the accident. A final cause of death for each, she said, is pending autopsies and toxicology reports.
Garnes pleaded guilty in July 2019 in Madison County to possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a syringe, maintaining common nuisance/controlled substance and neglect of a dependent, all of which are Level 6 felonies.
