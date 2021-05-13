ANDERSON — Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger said it’s hard to determine exactly how many children wander away from their loved ones the way that Abdul Agboola did this week, which kicked off one of the largest search efforts by local law enforcement in recent history.
Abdul, 3, was reported missing around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday — almost an hour after he was seen on a home surveillance video walking away from his family’s home in the 8600 block of Winton Place in the newly developed housing addition of Springbrook.
More than 100 members of law enforcement from Madison County and the surrounding area began to search for Abdul around 4 a.m. He was found by Justin Harmeson, a volunteer firefighter with Chesterfield Union Township Fire Department and correctional officer with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, at 11:44 a.m.
“I do not have an estimate of how many children wander off, because we believe some are not reported because the children are found within an hour or two,” Mellinger said. “Some people hesitate to report right away because they fear negative feedback about their parenting.”
Mellinger said he can only speak on behalf of the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, but in speaking with his patrol supervisors, “none of us can remember a search in the last 10 years that lasted this long or that required so many resources.”
He said there have been a couple of incidents where a child or an elderly person was reported missing, but they were located within a few hours.
Abdul was missing for more than nine hours.
Mellinger said parents and guardians should never take anything for granted in terms of a young or older person and their potential to leave a residence or property. He said better supervision, appropriately locked or restricted entrances and exits, and neighbors keeping an eye out for each other are always highly recommended.
He said there is also a Project Lifesaver program available in Madison County for those with Alzheimer’s disease, dementia or autism. Mellinger said the public can contact Community Hospital Anderson and its Foundation for additional information.
“The program offers bracelets which can be tracked with technology using GPS via the sheriff’s department or EMA,” Mellinger said.
