ANDERSON — Madison County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Rob Oleksy pulled his white marked vehicle to the far right side of Indiana 9 and close behind the stopped school bus in front of him.
Within seconds, a white Chevrolet Silverado sped by the bus with its extended stop-arm out and red flashing lights.
“That’s a keeper,” Oleksy mumbled as he activated his police lights and whipped his vehicle around the bus to pursue the truck.
About a mile later, the offender was stopped and Oleksy was writing a ticket.
“He said he used to be a school bus driver,” Oleksy said while shaking his head.
Like many drivers across the state, people aren’t always sure when they are supposed to stop for a school bus that’s loading or unloading children. Oleksy said it’s easy to remember.
“If there are multiple lanes that are undivided, all lanes of travel are required to stop,” he said. “Most roads that fall into that category are well marked.”
Oleksy and other deputies on the department are helping catch people in Madison County who pass stopped school buses thanks to an additional 200 hours of specialized funding from the state and Indiana Criminal Justice Institute, said Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger.
“Our deputies have always spent time in these enforcement efforts, but have had to do so in between 911 calls and other priority activity,” he said. “With dedicated funds the deputies will be focusing all of their attention on school bus pickups and drop-off areas.”
In 2017, 95 people nationwide were killed in school bus-related crashes, according to the National Safety Council tabulations of data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
This number includes school buses directly or indirectly involved in an accident and incidents involving school children getting in or out of a vehicle.
From 2008 to 2017, about 70% of the deaths in school bus-related crashes were occupants of vehicles other than the school bus, 17% were pedestrians, about 6% were school bus passengers, 4% were school bus drivers and 3% were pedalcyclists, according to the National Safety Council.
To reduce accidents involving children at bus stops, Indiana has made changes to increase the fines and consequences for drivers who disregard a stopped school bus.
“No one will argue about the importance of our children’s and bus driver safety, but increased penalties will likely result in some drivers being upset,” Mellinger said.
Oleksy said there are also no warnings issued for those who break school bus laws.
“We have zero tolerance on school bus passes,” he said.
Oleksy said tickets can be written as an infraction or misdemeanor and there are new enhancement penalties if someone is injured or killed when a school bus is stopped to pick up children or returning them from school.
He said the courts also have the discretion to impose the suspension of driving privileges for the offense.
The Sheriff’s Department has received complaints from almost all the school districts in Madison County this year, Oleksy said. Drivers unaware that they are required to stop if they are traveling in either direction of a multilane road unless there is a divider or median put children at risk, he said.
“The school corporations have done a great job by promoting curbside pickups and drop-offs where kids don’t have to cross multiple lines of traffic, but you never know what a child is going to do when they are getting off or on a bus,” Oleksy said.
“I’ve seen children chase after a piece of paper they dropped and run out into the road. Luckily no one was coming, but some things happen that you don’t think of.”
With the help of a second sheriff’s deputy, four tickets were issued within minutes of each other and some of the citations were for multiple vehicles passing the same stopped school bus.
“I wrote two in an hour this morning,” Oleksy said.
Mellinger said last year his deputies wrote 111 traffic citations to drivers illegally passing school buses.
This year, thanks to the special project funding, he expects that number to dramatically increase.
“The bottom line is that drivers need to pay attention all the time and, if they do that, as well as obey traffic laws, these types of projects will not be necessary,” Mellinger said.
