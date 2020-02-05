ANDERSON — A police dog that attacked a woman after she was thrown from a motorcycle has returned to duty.
Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger said the dog was put back on the street about four months after the incident.
“I will not discuss the details of my decision due to current litigation filed regarding the incident,” he said. “I will only say that we took every precaution and I was convinced that putting the canine back in service was the right thing to do.”
Samantha Batler was thrown from a motorcycle after her clothing became caught in the wheel near county roads 100 West and 1000 North around 8 p.m. on Sept. 20. She was bitten by the dog when a deputy stopped to render aid after the accident.
At the time, Mellinger said it appeared the dog had manipulated a sliding partition between the K-9 unit compartment and the passenger area before jumping through the driver’s side window.
Jon Meeks spoke to The Herald Bulletin after the incident and said Batler, his fiancée, was “mauled” by the dog. He said he was cradling Batler’s head in his hands as she was lying on the ground when the dog attacked her.
Meeks said Batler suffered multiple lacerations and bites and was dragged about 15 feet from the accident scene.
