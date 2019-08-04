ANDERSON — Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger has requested that the Madison County Prosecutor's Office review witness statements regarding an incident Saturday in which a 4-year-old DeMotte girl was struck by the driver of a pickup truck at Mounds State Park.
Depending on the outcome of that review, charges could be filed against Braden Wolf, 24, of Laura, Ohio.
According to a sheriff's department incident report, Wolf allegedly ran over Olivia Kaericher with the passenger side tire of a 2008 Chevrolet 1500 pickup about 1 p.m. She was flown to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis.
Olivia was a passenger in a 2015 Chrysler Town & Country van driven by Matthew Kaericher, 31, DeMotte, the sheriff reported. DeMotte is located in Jasper County in northwestern Indiana.
The van was stopped on the road in front of a campsite to "unload passengers" when the pickup driven by Wolf drove around the driver's side of the Chrysler between the van and the campsite. Olivia had gotten out of the van and crossed in front of it before she was struck by the pickup, according to the report.
She was transported first to St. Vincent Anderson Hospital and then immediately taken by helicopter to Riley, the sheriff said.
The accident report indicated Olivia possibly suffered internal injuries, as well as injuries to her head and left leg. An update on her condition was not available Sunday.
The incident remains under investigation.
