ANDERSON — A motorcyclist and his passenger were seriously injured in an accident Tuesday night, Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger reported.
Sheriff's deputies responded to the accident on County Road 300 North just east of County Road 375 East at approximately 8:36 p.m., Mellinger said in a press release.
A 2004 Harley-Davidson motorcycle carrying a male driver and female passenger was found on its side in the middle of CR 300 North with no evidence of what caused the driver to lay the motorcycle down, Mellinger said. Evidence showed the motorcycle was westbound on 300 North.
The driver suffered serious head and upper body injuries, and the passenger suffered a variety of injuries, the sheriff said.
Neither person was wearing a helmet, he said. There were no witnesses to the crash, which is still under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.