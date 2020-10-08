PENDLETON — Four people, including three teenagers, were injured in a serious two-vehicle collision shortly before 8:30 p.m. Thursday near Pendleton.
Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger said a vehicle with three teenagers was northbound on County Road 150 West and did not stop at the intersection with U.S. 36. Their 2018 Ford Fiesta hit a pickup truck that was westbound on the highway.
Two of the teens in the northbound vehicle had multiple injuries, some severe, and were flown by medical helicopter to an Indianapolis hospital, the sheriff said.
The injuries to the adult male driver of the 2015 Silverado and the third teen were not believed to be life-threatening, Mellinger said. They were taken to St. Vincent Anderson.
