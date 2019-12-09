ANDERSON — Residents vigilant to keep porch pirates, a name given to people who steal package deliveries, at bay are mistaking part-time delivery drivers as thieves.
Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger said his dayshift captain has taken several suspicious vehicle calls of people thought to be stealing packages.
“In three of the incidents, the suspect was a part-time UPS employee,” said Capt. Rob Oleksy.
He said UPS has hired part-time help to deliver packages and they are using personal vehicles to make the deliveries.
Oleksy said the workers are supposed to wear something similar to the bright yellow traffic vests that says “UPS Helper” on the back.
Several delivery drivers for UPS are working in Madison County and that number is expected to double as the holiday nears, Olesky told Mellinger.
“Citizens are unfamiliar with the unmarked UPS delivery vehicles and assume they are thieves,” Olesky said.
Suspicious activity can still be reported to local law enforcement, but Mellinger wanted people to know how to identify the part-time UPS workers and be aware that people might be leaving packages, not taking them.
