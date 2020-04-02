ANDERSON — Sheriff Scott Mellinger is warning people of emerging scams surrounding the COVID-19 crisis.
“The federal government will absolutely not — will never — call you and request any personal information so that you can receive your stimulus check,” he said.
Mellinger said he has not received any calls reporting the stimulus check scam, but he wants to raise awareness that it is happening elsewhere and he wants to curtail the issue before local residents become victims.
The Indiana Office of Attorney General cautions Hoosiers to be wary of scams as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
“In times of crisis, scams become more prevalent,” its website states. “Scammers and fraudsters often attempt to take advantage of vulnerable consumers during difficult moments.”
Attorney General Curtis Hill said people should remain wary of scams during hardships and watch for fraudulent activities.
“The unprecedented coronavirus pandemic has undoubtedly left many Hoosiers feeling worried, scared or uncertain about the world around them,” Hill said. “Scammers capitalize on challenging times like this to prey on innocent consumers. Falling victim to a scam during this pandemic could have irreversible consequences.”
The Office of the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division reports a number of cyber scams involving emails or text messages related to the coronavirus have already been reported.
Hill released the following tips to avoid falling victim to deceptive schemes:
• Be on alert for communications with dangerous attachments or fraudulent links.
• Treat any emails or texts about the virus with caution.
• Avoid clicking on links in unsolicited emails and be wary of email attachments.
• Always verify the email addresses of those who send you emails.
• Use trusted, legitimate government websites to obtain up-to-date information.
• Don’t reveal personal or financial information via email or text message.
Hill said there are also fraudulent products that claim to test for, prevent or treat COVID-19.
The Federal Trade Commission and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration state there are currently no vaccines, pills, potions, lotions, lozenges or other prescription or over-the-counter products commercially available to treat or cure the virus.
The FDA is also warning people there is currently no approved COVID-19 home testing kits.
“It’s a shame that in these already tough times, scammers are trying to make consumers’ lives even more difficult,” Hill said. “But by exercising caution, you can avoid them.”
Scams can be reported to the Consumer Protection Division of the Office of the Indiana Attorney General. Additional information regarding the Office’s Consumer Protection Division is also available at 1-800-382-5516.
