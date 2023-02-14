ANDERSON — Within the next few months, the vehicles used by the Madison County Sheriff’s Department will be equipped with bulletproof windshields.
The Madison County Council on Tuesday voted unanimously to approve $122,100 to install the bulletproof windshields in all 40 departmental vehicles.
The money was approved from the sheriff’s budget with the intention of replacing those funds in the future.
Last month, Councilman Mikeal Vaughn suggested the county equip the cars with the bulletproof windshields.
Elwood Police Chief Jason Brizendine said all his department’s police vehicles are being equipped with the windshields after the shooting death last July of Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz.
He said by installing the bulletproof windshields, the stress level goes down for the officers and their families.
“It builds up their confidence,” Brizendine said, “to have the added protection.”
Madison County Sheriff John Beeman said the ballistic windshields buys the officers time to react to the situation of being shot at.
Councilman Ben Gale said he supported the idea of the purchase but asked if the funds could be transferred from an account other than the general fund, which has a surplus for the year of about $500,000.
“Can we look for different funding options?” he asked. “Can we get this done and protect the surplus?”
Council President Rob Steele said there could be additional revenues the council could transfer into the general fund at its March meeting.
“I understand we have financial constraints,” Councilman Anthony Emery said in making the motion to fund the purchase. “The $120,000 is a drop in the bucket. If we have to, we can get the money from the Rainy Day Fund.”
Vaughn asked if the additional safety equipment might make the departments more attractive in hiring new officers.
“Any safety measure will help attract people,” Brizendine said. “It shows how you care for your people.”
In other business: The council voted unanimously to make a change when it comes to public comment.
The procedure used in the past only allowed public comment before new funding requests were made.
Councilwoman Bethany Keller made the motion to allow public comment after each new money request was made by any county department.
Gale said early in 2022 that public comments were allowed during the new money requests were presented.
“It wasn’t efficient,” he said. “Audience members abused it, and it wasn’t productive.”
Councilwoman Jodi Norrick said the new method could be tried for one meeting.
“I have no problem trying the old way for one meeting,” Emery said.