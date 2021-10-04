INDIANAPOLIS — The upcoming Medicare Part D (drug) and Advantage Plan annual Open Enrollment Period is Oct. 15 to Dec. 7. To help educate Hoosiers for that, the State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) will present five virtual Medicare events on Facebook this month. Those attending may ask questions of presenters during each Facebook Live event.
All sessions will start at 10 a.m. ET; please mark your calendar. Registration isn’t needed. To connect with SHIP on Facebook, go to https://www.facebook.com/Indiana.SHIP.
If you can’t view a session live, you can watch them on Indiana SHIP’s Facebook page at your convenience. They are also available on Indiana SHIP’s YouTube Channel.
October Facebook Live events will cover the following topics:
Monday, Oct. 4: A look inside the Medicare.gov Plan Finder Tool.
Monday, Oct. 11: How SHIP can help during Medicare’s Open Enrollment Period.
Wednesday, Oct. 13: Medicare Part D costs and coverage details for 2022.
Monday, Oct. 18: A live look inside a SHIP counseling appointment.
Monday, Oct. 25: Extra help to lower Medicare Part D drug costs.
SHIP is a free and impartial Medicare information, education and counseling program provided by the Indiana Department of Insurance.
If you have questions about Medicare or need help resolving Medicare problems, you can contact SHIP by phone at 800-452-4800 (866-846-0139 TTY) during normal business hours to connect with SHIP’s Help Center or go online to www.medicare.in.gov.
You also may find SHIP on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.