ANDERSON — A woman, who was shot in front of her children, said she wants more done to address gun violence in the city.
Wakeitha Holland-Haskins, 36, spoke to The Herald Bulletin from her hospital bed in Indianapolis where she is recovering from a gunshot wound. She was shot in the 700 block of West Third Street on Oct. 19.
Holland-Haskins said she was shot on the right side of her chest and the bullet went through her liver, pierced an artery and lodged in her back.
She does not know who shot her.
“It was just a lot of people out there,” Holland-Haskins said. “I think it was just somebody in the crowd.”
Holland-Haskins said she was in a disagreement with a family member prior to the shooting, but several other people were also present when she was shot. During the argument she heard that someone had a gun and went inside her home to call the police.
“I went outside and I was on the phone with police and one of my sons got hit in the head with a stick,” she said.
Holland-Haskins bent down to check on her son, who is 18, and was shot shortly thereafter.
“I was praying to God the whole time,” she said. “By the grace of God I am alive.”
Holland-Haskins said the experience has made her want to do more to see violence in Anderson end.
“My main thing is the gun violence in general,” she said. “A person not to even know me — knows nothing about me, shot me.”
Holland-Haskins hopes to raise awareness and become more active in the community about gun violence.
“If it happened to me, it could happen to someone else,” she said.
Anderson police interviewed a number of witnesses, but the case remains under investigation, according to a press release from the department.
Anyone with information concerning the shooting can call the Anderson Police Department at 765-648-6775 or Crime Stoppers at 765-649-8310.
