ANDERSON — Bids for the replacement of curbs and sidewalks along Jefferson Street came in over the engineer’s estimate for the cost of the work.
The Anderson Board of Public Safety took the three bids under advisement on Tuesday.
The work involves the replacement of curbs and sidewalks on both side of Jefferson Street from East 19th Street to East 23rd Street.
Chuck Leser, Anderson city engineer, said the estimated cost of the project, being funded through the Anderson Community Development Department, is $280,000.
The low bid was submitted by E&B Paving at $292,624. Other bids received were from Cazares Concrete of Alexandria at $368,055 and from United Construction Services at $384,142.
Leser said his department will review the bids.
The Board of Public Works took under advisement one quote for a homeowner rehabilitation project at 718. W. 17th St. The work includes interior and exterior remodeling, new roof, siding and gutters.
AMI Construction submitted a bid in the amount of $41,003. The board previously rejected bids for the work that were in excess of $61,000.
A date of Oct. 29 was set to receive quotes for a homeowner rehabilitation project at 2568 W. 12th St. to include replacement windows, interior and exterior remodeling.
The homeowner rehabilitation program provides forgivable loans if the owner resides at the property for a minimum of five years.
