ANDERSON — As a student at Anderson High School, P. DeEric Goins didn’t participate in band or choir and didn’t socialize much.
Instead, he honed his multi-genre musical style, rooted in hip-hop, rhythm and blues and dance hall music, on his own at home.
Goins, 23, who performs under the name TinxTin (pronounced without the X) recently earned a plaque from the music streaming website SoundCloud for his original song “Confident,” which recently reached 1.6 million streams. His total collection of 64 songs also has reached more than 10 million streams on Apple Music.
“Starting off, I knew what my goal was to be known and get plaques. I didn’t think it would happen eight years later,” he said.
Goins, who is able to support his partner, Olivia, and 3-month-old son, P. De-Eric Jr., with his music, is one of several musicians from Anderson who have earned a national following.
Last year, he signed on with the national Kobalt Music Group and entered a distribution deal with AWAL, which is owned by Kobalt. The company’s catalog includes work by 8,000 artists, including Elvis Presley, Kelly Clarkson and 50 Cent.
Goins said he became interested in making music when he was 9 years old, devoting his free time to learning different musical styles and perfecting his vocal and instrumental talents. Inspired by the King of Pop, Hoosier Michael Jackson, and rapper-songwriter Chris Brown, he played with rhyme.
“I wanted to learn everything about music. I used to Google how to write a song, how to structure a song,” he said.
In 2009, Goins wrote his first song.
“I didn’t record it but I wrote it. It was then I realized music is what I wanted to do,” he said. “It didn’t get me nowhere, but I kind of got motivated by it.”
“Headrest,” Goins’ first song for public consumption, was released on SoundCloud in 2012. A year later, he followed up with “1997,” inspired by the year he was born.
“I wanted to see what I could do as a musician,” he said. “I do a pretty good amount of all kinds of genres. I try to learn a lot of different kind of genres and base my music off of that.”
Goins said his goal is to write and perform music that listeners can feel.
“I go from love to issues we deal with in the world. I try to make my music relatable to people,” he said.
Goins was set for an international tour that would have taken him to Europe, Asia and Africa – and possibly Anderson’s Paramount Theatre – earlier this year when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Instead, he’s at home creating new music.
“I feel like a lot of people I contacted before have lost their passion once this hit,” he said. “I have been trying to stay in my own lane and work on the new album I plan to release.”
He hopes that album, called “X” and featuring 16 new songs, will be released by Christmas.
In spite of all the accolades, there are new heights to be reached, Goins said. His goal is to “win a few Grammys.”
Anderson resident Dexter Stovall said Goins is really popular with audiences when he participates in karaoke and local performances.
“I like his originality,” he said. “It’s not like what I call cookie cutter. It has an original sound.”
But Stovall said he was a little surprised Goins was able to get as far as he has in the cutthroat world of professional music on a national and international level.
“I knew he had it in him. I’m surprised to the extent he’s gotten,” he said. “He’s really, really taken off.”
In spite of his success and move to Chicago, Stovall said, a lot of the values he learned while living in Anderson remain deeply rooted in Goins.
“What I like about him mostly is his humbleness. Someone who has so much success for being so young, he’s so humble,” Stovall said.
