John Gunter

Former Madison County Sheriff John Gunter and longtime friend Tim Davis look at photographs in a display case from the career of "The Singing Sheriff."

ANDERSON — Madison County’s “Singing Sheriff” John Gunter will be performing with a new band of angels.

Gunter, 89, died Thursday at his home in Edgewood surrounded by family members.

For many local residents, Gunter will be fondly remembered as the “Singing Sheriff.” He performed with the “Cops and Robbers” band and for many years performed with “Little Bit Country” with Carl Erskine and Jeff Hardin to raise money for Special Olympics in Madison County.

For 38 years, Gunter was a member of the law enforcement community in Madison County and, after his retirement, was active in the formation of the local Crime Watch program.

“I think I was born to be a policeman,” Gunter said in a 2002 interview with The Herald Bulletin. “All I wanted to be was a cowboy, and that was the closest I could come.”

Gunter served as a paratrooper during the Korean War and joined the Anderson Police Department in 1955.

In 1970, he was elected sheriff for Madison County as a Republican and served two terms. He returned to APD in 1979 and retired in 1993.

Scott Mellinger

Sheriff Scott Mellinger talks with John Gunter before taking his oath of office during a swearing-in ceremony for winning candidates from the November election Thursday at the Madison County Government Center.

His last assignment was with APD as a full-time DARE officer, teaching students from kindergarten to sixth grade.

“It was the most rewarding thing I ever did,” Gunter said. “It’s great to tell kids what they will need to know in life.”

Gunter and his wife, Charlene, were named the first Howard Webb Award winners for their work in forming the local Crime Watch program in 2012.

'Singing Sheriff' honored as Sagamore of Wabash

David Humphrey | For The Herald BulletinPhotographs and memorabilia from the career of John Gunter were on display at the Madison County Government Center on Sunday.

Surrounded by many law enforcement officers, Gunter was named a Sagamore of the Wabash in 2015 by Gov. Mike Pence.

The Herald Bulletin will update this story.

​Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.

Tags

Senior Reporter covering Anderson and Madison County government, politics and auto racing for The Herald Bulletin. Has been working as a journalist in central Indiana since 1977.

Recommended for you