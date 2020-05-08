ANDERSON — Madison County’s “Singing Sheriff” John Gunter will be performing with a new band of angels.
Gunter, 89, died Thursday at his home in Edgewood surrounded by family members.
For many local residents, Gunter will be fondly remembered as the “Singing Sheriff.” He performed with the “Cops and Robbers” band and for many years performed with “Little Bit Country” with Carl Erskine and Jeff Hardin to raise money for Special Olympics in Madison County.
For 38 years, Gunter was a member of the law enforcement community in Madison County and, after his retirement, was active in the formation of the local Crime Watch program.
“I think I was born to be a policeman,” Gunter said in a 2002 interview with The Herald Bulletin. “All I wanted to be was a cowboy, and that was the closest I could come.”
Gunter served as a paratrooper during the Korean War and joined the Anderson Police Department in 1955.
In 1970, he was elected sheriff for Madison County as a Republican and served two terms. He returned to APD in 1979 and retired in 1993.
His last assignment was with APD as a full-time DARE officer, teaching students from kindergarten to sixth grade.
“It was the most rewarding thing I ever did,” Gunter said. “It’s great to tell kids what they will need to know in life.”
Gunter and his wife, Charlene, were named the first Howard Webb Award winners for their work in forming the local Crime Watch program in 2012.
Surrounded by many law enforcement officers, Gunter was named a Sagamore of the Wabash in 2015 by Gov. Mike Pence.
The Herald Bulletin will update this story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.