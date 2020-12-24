ANDERSON – Sanaa Gordon, 13, understands the spirit of Christmas.
When she was surprised Tuesday with a shopping spree coordinated between the Sista’s of Royalty mentoring program and Meijer, she used her $100 not only to buy an outfit and a hoodie for herself but also gifts for her brother and a friend.
“I was excited. I was happy,” the Highland Middle School eighth-grader said. “It was fun. They treated us very well.”
The Gordons were one of three Sista’s of Royalty families invited to the store to spend $300 for Christmas.
Sanaa’s mother, Makeelah Gordon, a graduate of Dove Harbor who works two jobs, said she had been asked to bring her daughter to the store but wasn’t really sure what was going on.
“I thought it was for my daughter. I didn’t know it was for my household,” she said. “He works in mysterious way. You never know the ways he’s coming through. This wasn’t the first time we were blessed this holiday season.”
Arriving early, she and Sanaa already started do a little last-minute shopping for their traditional Christmas meal for five when she learned why they really were there.
“I just started crying. It was so crazy. I was so overjoyed,” she said.
Gordon said this time of year always is a little challenging with the birthday of her 16-year-old son, Tahaan, only a week before Christmas. But with $300 to spend, she was able to buy the ingredients for the seafood boil Tahaan had hoped the family could have instead of the traditional turkey or ham.
“Because it’s seafood, that stuff is very expensive. It normally would take a lot of money to do a seafood thing because shrimp is very expensive,” she said.
Sista’s of Royalty founder Veronica Watkins said the shopping trip came as something of a surprise to her, too.
Originally, she had approached management at Meijer about a long-term partnership with the program that would include tours for the girls to learn about careers available there. The manager said he couldn’t guarantee the girls jobs, but he was willing to offer them interviews.
“I’m looking for relationships within the community for our young people that are impactful and more than a one-time donation,” she said. “We’re able to tie this relationship into our curriculum. If they think about what they do in life, college may not be for you, but this is the kind of job you could get without a college education.”
Toward the end of the meeting, however, Watkins’ host asked whether there was anything the store could do for some of the girls in the next four days.
She had just met one-on-one with some of the 12 participants’ families.
“As we were talking to them, we were intently listening, and as we talked, we picked up there was a need,” she said. “We weren’t really gathering information like that. We were just listening. I’m just so grateful to Meijer and ready for 2021 and how we can work together as community partners and make our community better.”
