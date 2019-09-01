INGALLS — On Aug. 1, sisters Sinead and Celia Shields, both Maple Ridge Elementary School students, visited the All About You Hair Salon in Cicero. They were there to donate a portion of their hair to "Wigs for Kids."
For over 30 years, Wigs for Kids has been providing hair replacement systems and support for children who have lost their hair due to chemotherapy, radiation therapy, alopecia, trichotillomania, burns and other medical issues at no cost to children or their families.
This was the third time Sinead, 11, has donated her hair. The first time, she donated her hair to Locks of Love as a tribute to her grandmother who was undergoing chemotherapy. Celia, 9, was donating for the first time.
Sinead and Celia are the daughters of Brian and Beth Shields, of Ingalls.
Rita Smith, an employee of the salon, donated her time to cut the girls' hair, and then prepared and sent the donations.
