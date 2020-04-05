ANDERSON — After months of delay the preparation work for the new City of Anderson Transit System terminal is expected to start this month.
During the Madison County Council of Governments meeting Thursday, Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said the city received approval from the state and federal agencies to move forward with the project.
Broderick said the site preparation work is expected to begin in April with the actual construction of the new terminal starting once the state’s stay-at-home emergency declaration is lifted.
"We will adhere to all the restrictions," he said Friday. "The governor's order allows for essential infrastructure and public transportation projects."
Broderick said the city doesn't want to experience any other delays on the project, but the guidelines implemented by the Madison County Health Department will be followed in terms of social distancing.
Although construction of the $8.5 million bus terminal at the intersection of 13th and Jackson streets was expected to start a year ago, the project has been delayed by an archaeology study.
That work was completed in February and forwarded to the Federal Transportation Administration and Indiana Historical Society for review.
Mike Montgomery of krM Architects previously said the contract calls for the construction of the bus terminal to be completed within 400 days.
The CATS terminal is being funded through a $6.3 million federal grant, $750,000 from the city’s Community Development Block Grant funds and $1.5 million from the Anderson Redevelopment Commission.
A 16,000-square-foot, three-story building is planned. The CATS terminal will be located on the north side of the first floor, with a loading and unloading zone to the east.
The remaining first-floor space and the second and third floors will be available for leasing to developers.
Jackson Street from 14th to 13th streets will be reduced to two lanes with the current right lane modified for parking in front of the terminal.
Thirteenth Street will be closed to traffic between Jackson and Meridian streets, and the alley west of the Dickmann Town Center will be converted to two-way traffic.
PUBLIC INPUT RECEIVED
In other business Friday, Ryan Phelps, senior transportation planner with the Council of Governments, said data from a February public meeting on the 2045InMotion transportation plan is being compiled.
Phelps said participants indicated they wanted to see investments locally for pedestrian and bicycle trails and for public transit.
“The shift is from goals to putting together a final projects list,” he said.
